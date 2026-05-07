1320Video founder Kyle Loftis passes away; cause of death not revealed

Kyle Loftis, founder of the viral street racing and car culture platform 1320Video, has died, according to the media outlet he created. The company confirmed his passing on Tuesday night but did not disclose further details.

Representatives for 1320Video revealed no additional information regarding the circumstances of his death.

Loftis had built a large digital following through 1320Video, which has grown to nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers over the years by showcasing street racing content, drag racing events, and high-performance automotive culture.

Reports of prior crash during filming Loftis had reportedly recovered from a severe crash that occurred while filming content for the channel in December. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

Despite the accident, he remained active in the automotive content community and was seen as a central figure in shaping modern street racing media coverage.

What is 1320Video? The street racing media brand that built a massive online following

1320Video is a US-based automotive media company best known for filming underground street racing, high-horsepower cars, drag racing events, and automotive culture content for YouTube and social media audiences.

Founded in the early 2010s, the brand gained popularity by producing fast-paced videos featuring street races, modified supercars, custom-built vehicles, and racing events across the United States.

The company’s name — “1320” — refers to the length of a quarter-mile drag strip, which equals 1,320 feet, a standard distance in drag racing culture.

How 1320Video became popular 1320Video first rose to prominence on YouTube during the boom of automotive enthusiast content online.

Its founders built a loyal fan base by documenting real street racing scenes and showcasing vehicles with extreme modifications, including:

Twin-turbo supercars

Sleeper cars with hidden performance upgrades

High-speed roll races

No-prep drag racing events

Underground car meets

Unlike traditional motorsports broadcasting, 1320Video focused heavily on raw, handheld footage and direct interaction with drivers and mechanics, giving viewers an immersive “street-level” look at racing culture.

The channel eventually expanded beyond street races into legal drag racing events, automotive festivals, and performance car reviews.

Massive YouTube and social media presence 1320Video developed into one of the largest automotive media channels online.

Its YouTube channel accumulated millions of subscribers and billions of total views through viral racing clips and automotive documentaries.

Event coverage from major US racing meets The brand also built a large following on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and merchandise platforms targeting car enthusiasts.

More than a YouTube channel Today, 1320Video operates as a broader automotive lifestyle brand.

The company generates revenue through:

YouTube advertising

Merchandise sales

Event partnerships

Sponsorships