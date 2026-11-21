A two-year-old boy from Maharashtra has captured the internet's attention after a video of him posing in front of a newly purchased scooter garnered 137 million views. However, the toddler's viral popularity has brought him more than just online recognition. The owner of a Honda dealership has pledged to sponsor his education from KG-1 until graduation.
Rudransh Singh Thakur, a resident of Yavatmal in Maharashtra, visited a Honda showroom with his parents and elder sister on November 9 to take delivery of their new Honda Activa scooter.
A video of the toddler posing in front of the vehicle was recorded during the visit. Sporting sunglasses and standing confidently with his hands tucked into his pockets, Rudransh struck a pose that soon caught the attention of social media users.
The clip was subsequently shared on Instagram, where it gained widespread traction, clocking 137 million views and receiving more than 68,000 comments.
The viral clip also reached Dilip Bobade Patil, owner of Sai Point Honda, the dealership from where the family had purchased the scooter.
According to the report, Patil invited Rudransh and his family to celebrate the toddler's newfound popularity. During their visit, he announced that he would bear the child's educational expenses, covering his studies from KG-1 through graduation.
Yash Chincholkar, who shared the development on social media, described the announcement as a meaningful gift that could shape Rudransh's future, rather than merely adding to the presents he might receive.
Rudransh's mother also expressed her happiness over the overwhelming response, saying it was special to witness the affection people had shown towards her son and their efforts to contribute to his future.
Rudransh's confident expressions and distinctive poses have earned him the nickname 'Aura Kid' among social media users.
The video has drawn thousands of reactions, with viewers praising the toddler's style and personality. While some compared his confident demeanour to that of a little don, others jokingly referred to him as the new chairman of Honda.
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