14-year-old dies after taking dead butterfly injection for viral social media challenge

A disturbing social media challenge in South America has led to the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy, Davi Nunes Moreira. The teenager reportedly injected himself with a mixture of a dead butterfly and water using a syringe found in his room.

Initial reports suggest Moreira denied participating in the challenge, but this is disputed. The young boy from Brazil first told his father he injured his leg while playing. As his condition worsened, he admitted the truth. His father later discovered a syringe under his pillow.

Advertisement

The teenager initially felt unwell but soon experienced severe symptoms, including vomiting and loss of mobility. After a week in the hospital, he succumbed to complications.

Doctors suspect he may have suffered from an embolism, a blockage in a blood vessel, or an allergic reaction. However, the exact cause of death remains unclear, pending an autopsy.

Also Read | Bengal man sentenced to death by hanging for raping 7-month-old child

Dr. Luiz Fernando D. Relvas from Hospital Santa Marcelina noted that the exact composition of the injected mixture remained unknown. If air was present in the syringe, it could have caused a fatal embolism, a blockage in a blood vessel that can lead to sudden death.

Advertisement

“We don’t know how he prepared this mixture or the size of the fragments he managed to inject into the body,” the New York Post quoted Relvas as saying.

Butterflies are generally harmless. But, some, like the Monarch Butterfly, contain toxins due to their diet of milkweed. Scientists have not studied the effects of injecting these toxins into the human bloodstream, making this case particularly unusual.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi CM; social media reacts with memes

This dangerous trend allegedly started on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. However, the original challenge had no connection to injecting dead butterflies.

Advertisement

Autopsy awaited Authorities are investigating whether the trend was distorted over time. The case highlights the risks of viral challenges and the need for greater awareness about online dangers.