14-year-old Indian human calculator Aaryan Shukla who broke world record leaves Anand Mahindra ‘dazed & bewildered’

Aaryan Shukla, a 14-year-old from Maharashtra, broke six Guinness World Records in a day for mental calculations, including the fastest time to add 100 four-digit numbers. 

Updated18 Mar 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Chennai: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI)

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra on Tuesday praised the math prodigy 14-year-old Aaryan Shukla who broke 6 Guinness World records in one day.

Earlier in February, hailing from Maharashtra, Shukla made history by breaking six Guinness World Records in a single day during a mental math competition in Dubai.

Here's what Mahindra said

In a post on X, Mahindra said, “14-year-old Aaryan Shukla from India, last month broke the world record for the Fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers - 30.9 sec. Leaves you dazed & bewildered. Congratulations Aaryan! I’ve seen some videos before of kids using this technique where the hands are used, in some way, to aid calculation.”

“I’m sure Aaryan has a special gift beyond the ordinary, but are there any sites which give a primer on the fundamentals of this technique? I’m not looking to break any world record. Maybe I can use it for some simple, daily business calculations!” he added.

Know all records that Shukla broke

Aaryan Shukla set multiple Guinness World Records in a single day.

The records he broke include:

1. Fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers – 30.9 seconds.

2. Fastest time to mentally add 200 four-digit numbers – 1 minute 9.68 seconds.

3. Fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers – 18.71 seconds.

4. Fastest time to mentally divide a 20-digit number by a ten-digit number (set of ten) – 5 minutes 42 seconds.

5. Fastest time to mentally multiply two five-digit numbers (set of ten) – 51.69 seconds.

6. Fastest time to mentally multiply two eight-digit numbers (set of ten) – 2 minutes 35.41 seconds.

Here's what Aaryan thinks of breaking records

While speaking to Guinness World Records (GWR) Kids, Aaryan Shukla shared what goes on in his mind during those intense moments of calculation.

He explained, “A lot of things in mental calculations happen in a flash of a second, so I cannot say what happens inside my head. I just do it naturally. Basically, it’s so fast that you can’t think, you just need to do the calculations.”

Aaryan's mother shared with Guinness World Records, "At the age of 8, we went for an international competition, and he won medals and trophies, which were great achievements." She also added, “At present, he is one of the founding board members of the Global Mental Calculators Association (GMCA).”

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • Aaryan Shukla set multiple world records in mental math, showcasing exceptional abilities.
  • His accomplishments highlight the potential of youth in academic excellence.
  • Support from family and early exposure to competitions can foster talent.
First Published:18 Mar 2025, 10:32 AM IST
