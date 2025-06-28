‘ ₹15 for a train meal?’ Internet reacts to Indian Railways’ ‘budget thali’

A budget meal offered by Indian Railways for just ₹15 is going viral on social media, drawing both praise and criticism. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in collaboration with Indian Railways, introduced the affordable ‘Janata Khana’ last year to cater especially to passengers travelling in general class coaches. The initiative aims to provide hygienic and filling meals at low cost.

The ₹15 meal includes seven pooris served with bhaji and a small portion of pickle. For ₹20, passengers also receive a 300ml bottle of water along with the same meal. A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows the meal being served, and has garnered over 800,000 views so far.

Many social media users appreciated the move, calling it a much-needed step to support budget travellers.

"Looks good honestly in this price, should be available on every railway station," one user commented.

Another wrote, “Good for people who run short on time, have less money available or cannot afford food otherwise.”

"A full meal for just ₹15 – now that's what public service should look like! Janata Khana is a small price with a big impact, ensuring no one goes hungry on the move. Kudos to Indian Railways for putting dignity on a plate," said another user.

One person added, "Good initiative! We need to understand that trains are meant for travel, they are not a 5 star culinary restaurants on wheels. If you're that much concerned about food, bring it from your own home."

Some who had tried the meal praised it for taste and quantity. "This is very good – I have eaten janata meal before, it is tasty and fills your stomach fully. Should be available on all routes though," a user noted.

Others called it a decent offer for the price. "I think it's pretty decent for the price. Anything more than that, it would actually need to be subsidised. You wouldn't get this much for 15 bucks at even the worst roadside stall."

Another wrote: “Budget thali.”

However, not everyone was pleased. Some raised concerns over the quality and hygiene of the food.

"There is no problem with the quantity of food in Indian Railways; the real problem is with the quality," said one user.