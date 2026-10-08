Child's ₹1.5 lakh annual school fees, ₹1 lakh family income: Snabbit director on woman gig worker’s ₹40K earnings impact

A Snabbit gig worker earning ₹30,000- ₹40,000 a month was able to put her child in a school charging ₹1.5 lakh in annual fees, while her family’s combined monthly income has reached around ₹80,000- ₹1 lakh, according to a company senior executive.

Snabbit Senior Director Sai Kiran Singanamala shared the experience in a LinkedIn post, highlighting how the income earned by women gig workers can contribute to better education, greater financial security and increased confidence for their families.

According to Singanamala, the Snabbit worker had been with the company for only four months when he spoke to her. Her husband works as an auto driver, and the couple now earns around ₹80,000- ₹1 lakh a month together.

The executive noted the experience made him realise the difference a monthly income of ₹30,000- ₹40,000 can make to a family. He pointed to better educational opportunities, financial stability and greater confidence as some of the potential effects of women earning income.

Singanamala said the experience was among the reasons he finds being part of Snabbit fulfilling, adding that the company is not only creating jobs but also helping change lives.

“A few days ago, I spoke to one of our experts who has been with us for just 4 months. She told me she was able to put her child in a school with ₹1.5L annual fees. Her husband is an auto driver, and together they now earn around ₹80K– ₹1L a month. It made me realise how much a woman earning ₹30–40K can change a family’s life," he wrote on Linkedin.

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"Better education. More financial security. More confidence. This is what makes being part of Snabbit so fulfilling. We’re not just creating jobs, we’re helping change lives,” Singanamala added.

View full Image View full Image Snabbit director's post

Netizens react Social media users praised the post, with comments highlighting how women’s incomes can strengthen family finances, promote empowerment and help shape better opportunities for the next generation.

One social media user said, “Such a powerful story.” Another stated, “A woman earning her own income doesn't just change a monthly budget, she changes the trajectory of the next generation.”