Child's ₹1.5 lakh annual school fees, ₹1 lakh family income: Snabbit director on woman gig worker’s ₹40K earnings impact

A Snabbit gig worker earning ₹30,000- ₹40,000 a month was able to put her child in a school charging ₹1.5 lakh in annual fees, while her family’s combined monthly income has reached around ₹80,000- ₹1 lakh, according to a company senior executive.

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Snabbit Senior Director Sai Kiran Singanamala shared the experience in a LinkedIn post, highlighting how the income earned by women gig workers can contribute to better education, greater financial security and increased confidence for their families.

According to Singanamala, the Snabbit worker had been with the company for only four months when he spoke to her. Her husband works as an auto driver, and the couple now earns around ₹80,000- ₹1 lakh a month together.

The executive noted the experience made him realise the difference a monthly income of ₹30,000- ₹40,000 can make to a family. He pointed to better educational opportunities, financial stability and greater confidence as some of the potential effects of women earning income.

Singanamala said the experience was among the reasons he finds being part of Snabbit fulfilling, adding that the company is not only creating jobs but also helping change lives.

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“A few days ago, I spoke to one of our experts who has been with us for just 4 months. She told me she was able to put her child in a school with ₹1.5L annual fees. Her husband is an auto driver, and together they now earn around ₹80K– ₹1L a month. It made me realise how much a woman earning ₹30–40K can change a family’s life," he wrote on Linkedin.

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"Better education. More financial security. More confidence. This is what makes being part of Snabbit so fulfilling. We’re not just creating jobs, we’re helping change lives,” Singanamala added.

Snabbit director's post

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Netizens react Social media users praised the post, with comments highlighting how women’s incomes can strengthen family finances, promote empowerment and help shape better opportunities for the next generation.

One social media user said, “Such a powerful story.” Another stated, “A woman earning her own income doesn't just change a monthly budget, she changes the trajectory of the next generation.”

One of the other comments read, “Absolutely! When a woman starts earning, the impact often ripples through the entire family. Stories like this remind us that meaningful employment is about dignity, empowerment, and creating a better future for the next generation.”

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X