₹1.5 lakh ‘donation’ for 2-year-old’s preschool admission? Ahmedabad entrepreneur’s post sparks debate

An Ahmedabad entrepreneur’s post about an alleged ₹1.5 lakh donation demanded for his two-year-old daughter’s preschool admission has triggered a debate on social media over the rising cost of early education in India.

Pritesh Lakhani shared his experience on X while looking for a preschool for his daughter, who recently turned two. According to Lakhani, a parent at one of the schools he was considering told him that paying a ₹1.5 lakh donation was compulsory to secure admission.

“1.5 lakh donation to get admission for a 2-year-old kid,” Lakhani wrote on X.

The entrepreneur said his family was looking for a preschool where their daughter could continue her education without having to switch schools later.

Parent claims donation could be mandatory Lakhani said the parent he spoke to claimed that the donation was a mandatory part of the admission process. He alleged that the school could otherwise assess both the child and the parents, and could reject the application or demand a higher amount.

He also claimed that the donation for the first year of preschool was ₹1.25 lakh.

“Preschool fun should not be this expensive,” Lakhani added.

Social media users debate preschool costs Lakhani’s post led to a discussion on X, with users sharing their views on admission fees, assessments for young children and alternatives to conventional schooling.

Some users suggested homeschooling as an option, while others questioned the need for expensive preschool education.

“Donation is mandatory in every aspect of education in India now. Hence people chose homeschooling. But that requires a lot of time from parents,” one user wrote.

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Another user questioned the idea of assessing a two-year-old for preschool admission. “How can they test a 2-year-old for preschool? Clearly, you’ve chosen the wrong school. Like you should see this red flag and move away.”

Users suggest homeschooling, practical learning Some users also argued that parents should consider schools that place greater emphasis on practical skills rather than reputation or conventional academic approaches.

“These so-called famous schools and pre-schools are actually preparing your kids for a future that will not exist after 2035. It is better you find a school that focuses on preparing your kids for real life skills. As you said, preschool should be fun. Try homeschooling,” the user wrote.

Another X user questioned whether preschool itself was necessary, saying, “Preschool as a concept is not necessary and just exists to milk out more money; right games/collaboration with other kids is what any kid should be doing at this age”

“homeschool. Something like education is too important to be outsourced to unqualified incompetent twats at inflated prices,” wrote one user.