150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’: How Independence Day celebrations will be different this year

The 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15 will be different this year, with the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ set to be rendered at the historic venue for the first time.

The celebrations will place the focus on the energy and aspirations of Gen Z and ‘Yuva Shakti’, while also marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlighting the contribution of young Indians to the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations at the Red Fort. After he hoists the national flag, the Army band will play ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by the National Anthem.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is 'Vande Mataram' being sung at the Red Fort for the first time this year? ⌵ 'Vande Mataram' will be sung for the first time at the Red Fort during the 80th Independence Day celebrations to commemorate its 150th anniversary and following the legal protection it received under the Vande Mataram Bill. 2 What changes were made to the law regarding 'Vande Mataram'? ⌵ The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, grants 'Vande Mataram' the same legal protection as the national anthem, with potential penalties for offences under the amended law. 3 How did 'Vande Mataram' become the National Song of India? ⌵ 'Vande Mataram' was accorded the status of National Song by the Constituent Assembly of India on January 24, 1950, just before the Constitution came into effect. 4 What is the significance of 'Vande Mataram' in India's history? ⌵ 'Vande Mataram', which means 'I bow to thee, Motherland', became a symbol of protest against British rule and was popularized during the early 20th century, especially during the Partition of Bengal in 1905. 5 When can 'Vande Mataram' be sung collectively during official events? ⌵ 'Vande Mataram' can be sung collectively during the unfurling of the National Flag, at cultural events, and in the presence of dignitaries, following specific guidelines set for its mass singing.

The National Song will be heard again after the Prime Minister's address. NCC cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by the National Anthem.

Why ‘Vande Mataram’ is significant this year The inclusion of ‘Vande Mataram’ in the main Independence Day programme comes as President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the Vande Mataram Bill on Tuesday, granting the National Song the same legal protection as the national anthem.

Parliament passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, last month, amending the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The legislation seeks to give ‘Vande Mataram’ the same statutory protection as the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

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With the President's assent, the Bill has become law. Offences under the amended law are punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.

History of Vande Mataram ‘Vande Mataram’, meaning “I bow to thee, Motherland”, is a patriotic song written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s. It was first published in 1882 in his novel Anandamath, meaning “The Abbey of Bliss”.

Set during the late 18th-century Sannyasi Rebellion against the East India Company, the novel tells the story of ascetic rebels who worship the motherland as a goddess.

In the novel, the rebels sing ‘Vande Mataram’ as a devotional hymn dedicated to the motherland.

The song became a popular symbol of protest in the early 20th century, particularly during the 1905 Partition of Bengal. It was sung at political meetings, marches and Congress sessions. British authorities also banned its public singing in certain situations.

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When did ‘Vande Mataram’ become the National Song? On January 24, 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India accorded ‘Vande Mataram’ the status of the National Song. This came two days before the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Rules for mass singing of the National Song The National Song can be sung collectively on several official and significant occasions. The rules state that mass singing should accompany the playing of the National Song in the following situations:

The National Song should be played with mass singing during the unfurling of the National Flag and at cultural or ceremonial events, except parades.

It should be played when the President arrives at a Government or public function, excluding formal State functions, and again just before the President leaves.

Whenever the National Song is sung, the official version must be used and accompanied by mass singing.

The National Song may also be sung at events that are not strictly ceremonial but hold special significance because of the presence of Ministers or other dignitaries.

Schools may begin their daily activities with community singing of the National Song.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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