₹1.55 lakh monthly expense in Finland: Indian couple reveals how much they spend on rent, food, groceries

Moving to a new country can be exciting for many people; however, adjusting to the cost of living can quickly become a reality check. From rent and groceries to transport and other everyday expenses, settling abroad can cost more than many people expect. An Indian woman who moved to Finland with her husband has now offered a glimpse into their monthly spending after six months in the country, revealing how much the couple needs to keep their household running.

In a social media post, the woman, Madhu, shared a breakdown of her expenses, noting that the couple spends roughly 1,450 to 1,500 euros (approximately ₹1.55 lakh) per month. She also explained how their spending habits have changed since moving to the European country.

Indian woman in Finland shares her monthly expenses In the post, shared on the Instagram account 'Sindhiamongfinns', Madhu said that spending six months in the European country had helped them understand their regular expenses better. In the caption, she wrote, "After 6 months here, we finally have a clearer picture of our monthly expenses."

Of their total expenses, rent takes up the largest share of the couple's monthly budget, with 750 euros (approximately ₹78,000) going towards accommodation. Food is their second-largest expense, with the couple spending 350 euros (around ₹36,400) on groceries. Madhu also highlighted that their food expenses vary depending on how frequently they eat out.

Also Read | Instagram tests 90-minute videos in a fresh push to compete with YouTube

Other expenses include 115 euros (roughly ₹12,000) for electricity, mobile phone bills, and water. They also spend another 110 euros (approximately ₹11,400) on bus passes for their daily commute.

The couple also allocates 70 euros (around ₹7,300) each month for grooming, while another 100 euros (approximately ₹10,400) goes towards entertainment and other miscellaneous expenses. After accounting for these costs, their combined monthly spending comes to approximately 1,450–1,500 euros, or around ₹1.55 lakh for the two of them.

However, Madhu clarified that this monthly budget does not include the initial expenses involved in relocating to Finland, furnishing their home, and getting settled in the country.

How the couple's spending habits changed after moving to Finland Madhu also noted that their spending on food has changed considerably since they first moved to the country. She explained that while the couple was initially keen to explore different cuisines, they eventually developed a preference for home-cooked meals.

Also Read | Woman stranded at Delhi Airport after plans to explore the city were foiled