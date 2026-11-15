₹1.55 lakh monthly expense in Finland: Indian couple reveals how much they spend on rent, food, groceries

Moving to a new country can be exciting for many people; however, adjusting to the cost of living can quickly become a reality check. From rent and groceries to transport and other everyday expenses, settling abroad can cost more than many people expect. An Indian woman who moved to Finland with her husband has now offered a glimpse into their monthly spending after six months in the country, revealing how much the couple needs to keep their household running.

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In a social media post, the woman, Madhu, shared a breakdown of her expenses, noting that the couple spends roughly 1,450 to 1,500 euros (approximately ₹1.55 lakh) per month. She also explained how their spending habits have changed since moving to the European country.

Indian woman in Finland shares her monthly expenses In the post, shared on the Instagram account 'Sindhiamongfinns', Madhu said that spending six months in the European country had helped them understand their regular expenses better. In the caption, she wrote, "After 6 months here, we finally have a clearer picture of our monthly expenses."

Of their total expenses, rent takes up the largest share of the couple's monthly budget, with 750 euros (approximately ₹78,000) going towards accommodation. Food is their second-largest expense, with the couple spending 350 euros (around ₹36,400) on groceries. Madhu also highlighted that their food expenses vary depending on how frequently they eat out.

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Other expenses include 115 euros (roughly ₹12,000) for electricity, mobile phone bills, and water. They also spend another 110 euros (approximately ₹11,400) on bus passes for their daily commute.

The couple also allocates 70 euros (around ₹7,300) each month for grooming, while another 100 euros (approximately ₹10,400) goes towards entertainment and other miscellaneous expenses. After accounting for these costs, their combined monthly spending comes to approximately 1,450–1,500 euros, or around ₹1.55 lakh for the two of them.

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However, Madhu clarified that this monthly budget does not include the initial expenses involved in relocating to Finland, furnishing their home, and getting settled in the country.

How the couple's spending habits changed after moving to Finland Madhu also noted that their spending on food has changed considerably since they first moved to the country. She explained that while the couple was initially keen to explore different cuisines, they eventually developed a preference for home-cooked meals.

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She said, "Initially we were too excited to eat out every week and try new cuisines, but now we prefer home-cooked meals and eat out just once or twice a month. You can even try to bring your expenses down to 1300 euros (approximately ₹1.35 lakh) if you are frugal. We tried, but somehow the miscellaneous expenses kept finding us.”

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.