‘16 hours a day’: Infuriated Hyderabad techie complains of long working hours; MNC sacks employee for raising the issue

A distressed multinational corporation (MNC) employee working in Hyderabad was laid off days after he complained about long working hours. With companies increasingly exploiting their employees, there appears to be no effective redressal mechanism to enforce labour laws. Employees are at the mercy of big corporate giants, with their jobs in jeopardy if they raise issues over malpractices in the organised sector.

This issue has surfaced repeatedly, but this time, a former MNC employee has taken legal action over the alleged violation of labour laws. Infuriated and exhausted after devoting 14 years to a US-based firm, which allegedly made him work intermittently for nearly 16 hours a day, the former employee sought compensation for the extra hours worked. He approached the Telangana Labour Department to file a complaint.

The complainant, Sridhar Merugu, said, “It is impossible to physically or mentally work for so many hours. Also, when companies charge clients by the hour, why shouldn’t employees be paid accordingly?” The Times of India reported.

Before seeking assistance from the labour department, Sridhar Merugu had approached the National Human Rights Commission. The IT professional said he had no option but to flag the “illegal practice” after the tech giant allegedly sacked him for seeking overtime wages.

Also Read | How much does it take to live well in Hyderabad?

Narrating the prolonged workplace exploitation he faced, the former MNC employee claimed that the US-based company forced him to work even on sick days and denied him allowances applicable to late-night (8 PM to 4 AM) and early-morning (4 AM to 8 AM) shifts.

Pointing to violations of labour laws coupled with the absence of overtime pay, he said, “For about three to four months, I was forced to work continuously for more than 16 hours a day due to a shortage of resources.”

Also Read | Indians' working hours among the longest globally

Asserting that his termination in September 2025 was linked to his refusal to work under “unlawful conditions”, the 45-year-old told the publication: “Instead of addressing my grievances, they laid me off within a week of me raising the issue.” The Hyderabad techie is pursuing action against the firm over pending overtime dues, statutory interest and penalties.

Work-life balance is missing! At a time when work-life balance is gaining currency, and India’s youth is prioritising quality time over burnout, the complaint assumes significance. Last year, Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy sparked a debate over working hours after recommending a 72-hour work week. With growing awareness, young professionals are setting boundaries, embracing rest and disconnecting from work to protect their mental and physical health.

Echoing similar concerns, an IT employee, Santosh Kumar, with nearly three decades of experience, said, “Working even on weekends and holidays without pay became very common, especially post-pandemic. Be it management, team leaders or employees, everyone knows this but chooses to turn a blind eye.”