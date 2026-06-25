16 passports, 245 countries: Bengaluru musician's travel story is going viral. Internet says ‘real OG traveller’

A video of Bengaluru-born musician Benny Prasad showing off 16 passports filled with immigration stamps and visas has gone viral on social media, with users marvelling at what he describes as a journey across "every country on Earth".

The clip was shared by the Instagram page MTP – Most Traveled People, which highlighted Prasad's achievement of travelling to 245 sovereign and dependent nations, including Antarctica.

The caption accompanying the post read, “How to beat the world travelling record with a weak passport? Musician and world traveller Benny Prasad @bennyprasad became the fastest person to visit every country on Earth, completing the journey in just 6 years, 6 months and 22 days.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did Benny Prasad travel to 245 countries with only 16 passports? ⌵ Benny Prasad, an Indian musician, used 16 passports packed with stamps and visas accumulated over 6 years, 6 months, and 22 days to travel to 245 sovereign and dependent nations, including Antarctica. 2 Why is a passport not considered proof of Indian citizenship according to the MEA? ⌵ The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that a passport is a travel document governed by the Passports Act and should not be regarded as conclusive proof of citizenship, as this status is governed by the Citizenship Act. 3 What type of travel documents can the Indian government issue under the Passports Act of 1967? ⌵ Under the Passports Act of 1967, the government can issue ordinary, official, and diplomatic passports, as well as travel documents like emergency certificates and certificates of identity. 4 How does a passport serve as evidence of citizenship in everyday life? ⌵ While not conclusive in legal disputes, a passport serves as powerful evidence of citizenship in daily life and international travel because it indicates that the government has verified the applicant's nationality. 5 What are the reasons a passport application can be denied by the Indian government? ⌵ The government may deny a passport application if the applicant's presence abroad could harm India's sovereignty, friendly relations with other nations, or if it is not in the public interest.

It further added, "While performing around the globe he filled 16 passports with visas and stamps. For many travelers, planning a trip means just booking a flight. For others it requires a lot more work. And Benny knows that better than anyone else. Can you relate?"

The video begins with a text overlay that reads: “This man needed 16 passports to visit every country on Earth.”

Holding a stack of Indian passports, Prasad says, "So this is my passport."

He then explains, “I am from India and I've been to every country in the shortest time. So, it was 245 nations … including Antartica... Both sovereign and dependent in six years, six months, and 22 days.”

As he flips through the passports, pages packed with colourful immigration stamps and visas reveal the extent of his travels. Several of the older pages have also turned yellow with age, reflecting years of use.

Who Is Benny Prasad? Born in Bengaluru in 1975, Benny Prasad's journey extends beyond world travel.

According to his official website, he had a difficult childhood due to serious health complications. The website states that he "suffered from severe asthma which required him to take cortisone steroids from which he developed rheumatoid arthritis, 60 % lung damage and an immune system regularly failing him, which threatens his life even to this day."

As the eldest son in his family, Prasad also struggled with expectations while growing up. According to his website, he became deeply depressed and contemplated taking his own life at the age of 16. His life, however, gradually changed after attending a youth retreat.

He later discovered music, which opened the door to international travel. Today, Prasad is known not only for his music career but also as an author who has written about his experiences travelling around the world.

Internet Reacts The viral clip has attracted thousands of reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed admiration for the effort involved in completing such an ambitious journey.

One user wrote, "Gosh I shudder to think of all the paperwork it would've taken!"

Another commented, "The real OG traveller from India."

A third user said, "way to go , wonderful and congratulations."