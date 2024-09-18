17-year-old America’s Got Talent performer dies by suicide week after getting a standing ovation on the US TV show

Emily Gold, a former America's Got Talent contestant, and a High School dancer, was found dead in California, reported The People on Tuesday.

The High School cheerleader was found struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on Friday, reported PEOPLE, citing California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez, who also added that the teenager died by suicide.

The police arrived on the spot after receiving information about the incident from a pedestrian down the lane. After arriving the spot, the officers located a seventeen-year-old female who was “struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210,” Jimenez told PEOPLE.

The female, who was later identified as Emily Gold, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the spot.

Emily Gold featured in America's Got Talent few days ago Emily Gold rose to popularity after she won applause for her group dance at the America's Got Talent show. Her group had cleared the auditions and was featured in several episodes of the show. The group had made it to the quarterfinals and were eliminated in August, reported PEOPLE.

Despite facing elimination, the group received a standing ovation from judges who expressed confidence in the bright future of the teenage High School students.

One of the reality TV shows judges, Simon Cowell, applauded the team for its high energy performance and also gave a standing ovation.

“What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship,” PEOPLE quoted Cowell as saying.