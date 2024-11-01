17-year-old rams speeding SUV into woman, kills her in Greater Noida; netizens say ’don’t ask to write 500 words essay’

  • The incident took place at around 11:45 AM on Wednesday when the minor driver allegedly hit a lady with his SUV.

Livemint
Updated1 Nov 2024, 10:38 PM IST
Greater Noida accident. (Screenshot)
Greater Noida accident. (Screenshot)(X/@GreaterNoidaW)

Months after Pune's Porsche incident, another similar incident took place in Greater Noida when a 17-year-old allegedly drove his speeding SUV into a woman walking on the roadside, which resulted in her death.

According to the details, the incident took place at around 11:45 AM on Wednesday when the minor driver allegedly hit a lady. The incident happened between CRC Sublimis and Casa Royale road in Bisrakh.

Also Read | Pune Porsche Crash Case: New evidence outlines how doctors tried to ‘save’ teen

The incident was captured on CCTV which showed that the woman was walking on the side of a road and a speeding SUV after overtaking a tractor loses control. It soon began drifting to one side and careened into the woman at high speed. He was dragged along with the SUV and both hit a pole.

Police said the victim was a 27-year-old woman Shilpi who is originally from Jatpura in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. She was heading to work at a construction site.

Also Read | Employee running late after car accident told ’only death is excused’, X says…

Though the minor driver fled the scene following the accident, he was apprehended by the police on Friday, reported News18.

Here's the video:

With the video gained momentum, people started commenting on it.

Here are a few comments:

One wrote, "EMI ka flat, EMI pe car, nalayak aulad. Hindu khatre mein hai par apni hi harkato ke karan."

Another wrote, "Yahan ki sadko par kaale sheeshe karakar...Bina number plate ke ... Jaati likh kar din raat kitni gaadiyan ghoomti hai....police tab bhi soti hi hai"

A third wrote, “Nothing will happen...”

Also Read | UP news: Truck-tractor accident in Mirzapur kills 10; Modi says mishap ‘painful’

"Ladka to bhaag gaya on the spot & lady died on the spot or jis pole k paas usne mara h lady ko us pole k paas car ki takkar ek expert se kabhi ni ho sakti thi and wo road pe 40km se upar ki speed pe gaadi ni chala sakte. Or gaadi ka damage bata raha h uska speed 120km se upar h," wrote a fifth.

"Parents along with minors should be hanged till death," a sixth wrote.

A seventh commented, "Now for god sake please don't ask that Murder to write 500 words essay on Road Safety. If his parents thinks he is old enough to drive a car then he is old enough to be punished for murder."

Another wrote, "People drive like maniacs. Yeh toh ek trailer hai. Iske jaise toh bohot hai iss area mein."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 10:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends17-year-old rams speeding SUV into woman, kills her in Greater Noida; netizens say ’don’t ask to write 500 words essay’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,369.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    32.3 (2.42%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    632.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    6.6 (1.05%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,328.65
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.15 (1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.