Months after Pune's Porsche incident, another similar incident took place in Greater Noida when a 17-year-old allegedly drove his speeding SUV into a woman walking on the roadside, which resulted in her death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the details, the incident took place at around 11:45 AM on Wednesday when the minor driver allegedly hit a lady. The incident happened between CRC Sublimis and Casa Royale road in Bisrakh.

The incident was captured on CCTV which showed that the woman was walking on the side of a road and a speeding SUV after overtaking a tractor loses control. It soon began drifting to one side and careened into the woman at high speed. He was dragged along with the SUV and both hit a pole. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police said the victim was a 27-year-old woman Shilpi who is originally from Jatpura in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. She was heading to work at a construction site.

Though the minor driver fled the scene following the accident, he was apprehended by the police on Friday, reported News18.

Here's the video: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the video gained momentum, people started commenting on it.

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "EMI ka flat, EMI pe car, nalayak aulad. Hindu khatre mein hai par apni hi harkato ke karan."

Another wrote, "Yahan ki sadko par kaale sheeshe karakar...Bina number plate ke ... Jaati likh kar din raat kitni gaadiyan ghoomti hai....police tab bhi soti hi hai" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A third wrote, “Nothing will happen..."

"Ladka to bhaag gaya on the spot & lady died on the spot or jis pole k paas usne mara h lady ko us pole k paas car ki takkar ek expert se kabhi ni ho sakti thi and wo road pe 40km se upar ki speed pe gaadi ni chala sakte. Or gaadi ka damage bata raha h uska speed 120km se upar h," wrote a fifth.

"Parents along with minors should be hanged till death," a sixth wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A seventh commented, "Now for god sake please don't ask that Murder to write 500 words essay on Road Safety. If his parents thinks he is old enough to drive a car then he is old enough to be punished for murder."

Another wrote, "People drive like maniacs. Yeh toh ek trailer hai. Iske jaise toh bohot hai iss area mein."