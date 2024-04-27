18 people hospitalised after eating Lucknow biryani, condition of 8 serious
Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) shared update on the condition of the patients, and said that they are stable and will be discharged soon
At least 18 people, mostly children, were hospitalised after eating biryani in Lucknow. As per a report from Times of India, the children aged between 8 and 17 years were admitted to Balrampur Hospital after experiencing vomiting and other symptoms of food poisoning.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message