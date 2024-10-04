‘188-year-old’ man rescued from cave in Bengaluru? Here’s the truth

A video of an old man 'rescued' from a cave has gone viral on social media, garnering 29 million views in just days of it getting uploaded. The handle on X which shared the video, Concerned Citizen, claimed that the man was 188 years old.

Along with the video, where the old man can be seen walking with assistance from two men, the social media handle wrote, "This Indian man has just been found in a cave. It's alleged he's 188 years old. Insane."

However, the claim quickly came under scrutiny. Several reports since then have claimed that the person in the video is not 188 years old but 110 years old and a Hindu saint from Madhya Pradesh.

X has also attached a disclaimer with the post saying, "Misinformation! The elderly man is a Hindu Saint named 'Siyaram Baba' who lives in Madhya Pradesh, India. According to reports he is about 110 years old."

According to reports, the person in the video is ‘Siyaram Baba’ from Madhya Pradesh. This has been verified by several media reports. LiveMint, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

A data verification group, D-intent data, has also labelled the video as 'misleading'.

"ANALYSIS: Misleading. FACT: A video of some people helping an elderly individual has been shared, claiming that a 188-year-old Indian Man has just been found in a cave," the group wrote on the social media platform X.

"The fact is that these claims are not true. The elderly man is a Saint named 'Siyaram Baba,' who lives in Madhya Pradesh, India."

It also said that influencers were circulating videos with "self-invented" claims to get the "spotlight" on social media.

The account, which had shared the video, later commented on the video and said they were "embarrassed" about the overestimation.