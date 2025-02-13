‘Mummy Papa, forgive me’: Class 11 teen dies by suicide after failing JEE exams

Aditi Mishra, an 18-year-old engineering student, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after failing the JEE exams, the results of which were declared the day before.

She left behind a “sorry” note for her parents.

According to a report by NDTV, Aditi was saddened by the result and hanged herself to death. Furthermore, she left a suicide note, she mentioned, ""Sorry mummy papa, forgive me... I could not do it..."

Aditi Mishra, a student of Momentum Coaching Center in Betiahata, located in the Cantt police station area of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, had been preparing for the JEE exams for two years. She shared a room with another girl at the Satyadeep Girls Hostel, NDTV report noted.

The report noted that after failing the JEE exam, Aditi Mishra spoke to her parents on Wednesday morning and even asked her father to recharge her mobile. She appeared to be dejected during the conversation. Meanwhile, her roommate had stepped out.

When Aditi's roommate returned and knocked on the door, she received no response. Upon peeking inside, she discovered Aditi hanging from a noose made of a stole. The roommate immediately alerted the hostel warden, who then contacted the police.

How to ask for help Here are some key pointers for asking for help when you're struggling:

Be clear about your struggles: Express your difficulties and how they impact your life.

Acknowledge the difficulty: Recognise that reaching out for help is hard, but be kind to yourself in the process.

Directly mention suicidal thoughts: Clearly say that you're thinking of suicide so others understand the urgency of your situation.

Reach out if it's hard to talk to loved ones: If speaking to a family member or friend feels too difficult, consider calling a distress centre for professional support.

Here are some helpful helplines for immediate support: Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com

TISS iCall: 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)

Don't hesitate to reach out if you're in need of support.

Stigma around mental health conditions and suicide means many people thinking about suicide do not seek help. Suicides and suicide attempts have a ripple effect that impacts on families, friends, colleagues, communities and societies, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO).