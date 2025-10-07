19-year-old Mumbai boy, who once planned to crack IIT, raises ₹23 crore for AI startup. Here's how

Dhravya Shah, a 19-year-old entrepreneur from Mumbai, has raised $2.6 million (around ₹23 crore) in seed funding for his artificial intelligence startup, Supermemory, which aims to enhance the long-term memory of AI models. The startup’s investors include Google AI chief Jeff Dean, DeepMind product manager Logan Kilpatrick, and executives from OpenAI, Meta, and Google, among others, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Who is Dhravya Shah? Shah is a 19-year-old founder from Mumbai who began building consumer-focused bots and apps as a teenager. He gained early recognition after selling one of his bots — which turned tweets into attractive screenshots — to the social media tool Hypefury.

Originally preparing for the IIT entrance exams, Shah used the proceeds from that sale to move to the US and study at Arizona State University, before eventually dropping out to focus on Supermemory.

In a YouTube video last year, Shah explained how he convinced his parents to buy him a laptop during the pandemic: “Being in a middle class family in Mumbai my parents were hesitant at first, but they eventually got me a laptop.”

He taught himself to code, built the bot he sold to Hypefury, and then moved to the US to pursue his AI ambitions. According to his X profile, he is currently in the US on an O-1 visa.

What Does Supermemory Do? After relocating to the US, Shah challenged himself to build something new every week for 40 weeks. During one of those weeks, he created an early version of Supermemory, then called Any Context, which allowed users to chat with their Twitter bookmarks.

Since then, Supermemory has evolved into a powerful system that extracts “memories” or insights from unstructured data — like documents, chats, projects, and emails — and helps applications understand the context behind that information.

In simple terms, it gives AI the ability to remember what it has learned and use that knowledge later.

“Our core strength is to extract insights from any kind of unstructured data and give the apps more context about users. As we work across multimodal data, our solution is suitable for all kinds of AI apps ranging from email clients to video editors,” Shah said.

Funding and Customers TechCrunch reports that Supermemory raised $2.6 million in a seed round led by Susa Ventures, Browder Capital, and SF1.vc. Individual investors include Cloudflare’s Knecht, Jeff Dean, Logan Kilpatrick, and Sentry founder David Cramer.