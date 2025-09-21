1st AC coach passenger caught red-handed stealing bedsheets, towels: ‘Have heard about people who are rich…'

A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing a family caught stealing bedsheets and towels from the first AC coach of the Purushottam Express, which runs between Puri and Delhi. The family - consisting of a woman and two men, was confronted by Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and railway staff on the platform. In the video, a railway attendant can be heard saying in Odia: "Sir, see here, bedsheets and blankets are coming out of all the bags. Towels, bedsheets altogether, four sets. Either return them or pay ₹780."

The passengers reluctantly returned the items after being caught. One of the men claimed it was an honest mistake, suggesting his mother might have packed the bedsheets by accident. Railway staff, however, appeared unconvinced.

‘A Matter of Pride’ The TTE intervened, warning that the matter could escalate under the Railways Act. Sharing the clip online, a user wrote: “Travelling in the 1st AC of the Purushottam Express is a matter of pride itself. But still, people are there who don't hesitate to steal and take home those bedsheets supplied for additional comfort during travel.”

Public Anger Online The video has triggered outrage online, with netizens branding the act “disgusting” and “shameless.” Many demanded strict punishment, including lifetime bans on railway travel for the offenders.

One user wrote: "How low can people stoop? These are public resources meant for comfort, not personal loot."

Another said: "Travelling in 1st AC is a privilege, but stealing bedsheets shows a lack of respect and honesty. Let's value public resources and maintain decorum."

A third added: "Even if they returned, they should still be fined for this criminal act. Until they are punished, this behaviour won't go away. These kinds of people bring us shame nationally and internationally."

Others suggested such behaviour was not linked to wealth but to habit: "I have heard about people who are rich enough to stay in five-star hotels and still take small items like linens, pillows, and decorative pieces. Sometimes stealing has less to do with economic background. It's a compulsive behaviour very very commonly found in people."

Railways Responds In the comment section, Railway Seva, an official account, confirmed: "For necessary action escalated to the concerned official."