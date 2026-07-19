2 flats, ₹80K monthly rent yet this heart attack survivor from Bihar drives Uber 12 hours a day — here's why | Video

Despite earning ₹80,000 every month from two flats near Noida Electronic City, a man from Bihar’s Samastipur reportedly continues working as an Uber driver after suffering a heart attack, determined to prove that his health setback would not stop him.

Sharing the man’s story on Instagram, Aastha Seth said he had earlier worked at a relative’s factory in Delhi, where he earned well. However, after he suffered a heart attack last year, his relative allegedly told him that he could no longer handle work requiring physical strength and removed him from the job.

Seth said the man had the option to stop working as he also has ancestral property in Bihar. However, he chose to continue driving an Uber from 10 am to 10 pm, earning an additional ₹50,000 per month.

According to Seth, the man has kept the two flats aside for his two daughters and continues working to show that a heart attack does not make a person “useless or worthless.”

“He has 2 flats worth 80lacs in a society near Noida Electronic City. He gets 80k rent from those flats every month. He had the choice and still has the choice to stop, rest and stay at home. But he chooses to work as an Uber driver," she wrote, adding, “He works from 10am to 10pm, earning 50k extra every month, just to show those people that his heart attack doesn’t make him useless or worthless.”

Seth stated her brief interaction with the man made her reflect deeply on life and described him as an inspiration for people who often look for reasons to give up.

Also Read | Bihar MLA sentenced to four years in jail for celebratory fire death in Delhi

"This guy still chooses to smile. And i love the fact that he’s not boasting anything here, he is just sharing. This 5 mins interaction with this man made me stop and think so much about life. He’s such an inspiration for all of us who just need one reason to stop and quit," Seth wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | Uber in $15 billion deal for Delivery Hero to create global takeout giant

Her post has gone viral, with users praising the man’s determination, positivity, and commitment despite facing personal and health challenges.

Netizens react One of the users said, “Bihari people hv the guts to start from scratches that's why you can find Bihari people all around the globe fighting struggling conquering or rulling even dominating.” Another remarked, “Inspiration”, a third commented, “Biharis are survivors, we make it just on our grit.”

Others said, “Stories like these put things into perspective. They remind us how privileged we are, encourage us to be thankful for what we have, and motivate us to work harder every single day", “A man for their family”.