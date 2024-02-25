2024 SAG Awards: Highlights, Winners, and Memorable Moments | See these beautiful pictures
The 2024 SAG Awards celebrated outstanding performances in film and television, featuring heartfelt speeches, glamorous attire, and advocacy for diversity and inclusion.
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place tonight, celebrating the outstanding performances in both film and television. The event, held annually by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), honors the best performances of the year as voted by fellow actors.