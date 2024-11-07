2024 US elections: Netizens react as Jill Biden wears MAGA red on voting day, ‘No need to guess which box got her vote’

  • Jill Biden's red pantsuit from Election Day has gone viral, leading to jokes on social media about her possibly voting for Donald Trump. 

Livemint
Updated7 Nov 2024, 06:56 AM IST
A file photo of Jill Biden (Image: Reuters)
A file photo of Jill Biden (Image: Reuters)

A picture of US President Joe Biden's wife and First Lady, Jill Biden's MAGA red attire from Election Day has gone viral on social media. In the viral photo which is being circulated on social media, the First Lady is seen wearing a red pantsuit. The picture of her was clicked when she went to cast her vote.

Also Read | Donald Trump can’t be US President without Kamala Harris’s approval — here’s why

Netizens have taken to X and joked about her attire, suggesting that she might have voted for Republican Donald Trump in the presidential election.

 

Also Read | Kamala Harris concedes US election loss to Donald Trump | 10 top quotes

Watch viral photo here

 

Jill Biden's voting day picture

Reactions on the viral photo

One user took to X and wrote, “Dressed in red and as subtle as a marching band in a library, #JillBiden walked into the polling station earlier today. No need to guess which box got her vote…”

Another user joked and said, “Tell me you voted for Trump without telling me”

“Jill Biden went to the polls and did her part to Make America Great Again!”

“She voted for Trump. No way she pulled that out of her closet by accident! Mad about the coup and I can't say that I blame her. I think she's still a far left liberal though. #JillBiden voted Trump!”

Also Read | Paper ballots, late polls: Why swing state Nevada has not declared result yet?

“I'm beginning to really like #JillBiden”

“Jill wore all red to vote. As the wife of a democrat politician there’s no way she doesn’t know how this looks. Biden and Jill are pissed.”

“Jill Biden is wearing the GOP's shade of red to cast her vote. Joe Biden is skipping the Kamala Harris watch party. Do the math.”

“After seeing Jill Biden go to vote wearing a flaming red suit, I knew they’re in a war, and installing Kamala ain’t happening.”

“Not as angry as Jill Biden is with Kamala Harris. Here is Jill Biden after voting on 5th November (Election Day). Dressed in red - the colour of President Trump's MAGA movement and of the Republican party (GOP)”

“Do you think Jill Biden was sending a message to the American people by wearing a red dress to vote?”

“Jill Biden left the polling station yesterday wearing red. I can guarantee you I would NEVER wear red if we were playing the Chiefs on Superbowl Sunday. Why would she do that?”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends2024 US elections: Netizens react as Jill Biden wears MAGA red on voting day, ‘No need to guess which box got her vote’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.000.00
      Chennai
      80,371.000.00
      Delhi
      80,523.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.