The Chinese New Year on January 29, 2025, marks the start of the Year of the Snake, bringing predictions of transformation, wisdom and creativity. Here’s a look at what’s in store for each Chinese zodiac sign in 2025.

Rat Those born in 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Those born under the Rat sign can expect career success but must manage their egos. Travel carefully, as mishaps may occur.

Lucky colours: White, blue

Lucky numbers: 1, 9.

Ox Those born in 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Oxen will find new career opportunities, but strong communication is key to avoiding personal conflicts.

Lucky colours: Red, brown

Lucky number: 9.

Tiger Those born in 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Tigers may face gossip but can overcome challenges by building strong relationships. Planning long-term goals will be beneficial.

Lucky colours: Gold, purple

Lucky number: 8.

Rabbit Those born in 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

The Year of the Snake will bring romance and stability for Rabbits. Avoid unhealthy habits.

Lucky colours: Silver, red, blue

Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 6.

Dragon Those born in 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Dragons will have opportunities for financial growth and romance. Managing stress is essential for a smooth year.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky numbers: 3, 6.

Snake Those born in 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Snakes, the stars of 2025, will experience life-changing opportunities, including career growth and personal milestones.

Lucky colours: Black, red, yellow

Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 9.

Horse Those born in:1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Horses will thrive in business and relationships, with new creative pursuits bringing joy.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky numbers: 5, 7.

Goat Those born in 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Goats may have health and wealth challenges, but creative solutions will open new opportunities.

Lucky colours: Black, pink

Lucky numbers: 3, 4.

Monkey Those born in 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Monkeys need flexibility to navigate career challenges but will find success through hard work.

Lucky colours: Red, white

Lucky numbers: 6, 8.

Rooster Those born in 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Hard work will bring rewards for Roosters, including bonuses and promotions.

Lucky colours: Purple, green

Lucky numbers: 7, 8.

Dog Those born in 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Dogs will find happiness in relationships and family, with romance also in the air.

Lucky colours: Green, pink

Lucky number: 1.

Pig Those born in 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Pigs can expect rewards at work and home but must avoid conflicts and unrealistic promises.

Lucky colours: Orange, blue

Lucky numbers: 4, 9.