Demi Moore won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the 2025 Golden Globes for The Substance, marking her first individual award. In her emotional speech, she reflected on her career and the importance of self-worth, resonating with the audience and going viral on social media.

2025 Golden Globes: Demi Moore won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in The Substance, marking her first individual acting award. Taking the stage on January 5, the 62-year-old actress delivered an emotional and empowering speech that resonated with the audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful," she said.

Moore added that a producer had once dismissed her as a “popcorn actress," implying she could only succeed in commercially popular films but would never be acknowledged for her talent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you're not done," she continued.

"I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.' And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness…" Moore said before exiting the stage.

Demi Moore previously won the Robert Altman Award in 2012 as part of the Margin Call ensemble. However, this is her first individual award. She was earlier nominated for Golden Globes in 1991 for Ghost and in 1997 for If These Walls Could Talk, Entertainment Weekly reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Demi Moore's speech goes viral After having been shared by Variety, a video of the Hollywood veteran was watched over 4.5 lakh times. Social media users reacted to it.

“So well deserved & such a beautiful speech Demi Moore," wrote one user.

“Really good speech and a well-deserved win. Demi gave an amazing, brave performance in The Substance. Congrats to her!" wrote another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is every woman’s song. Powerful. Thank you Demi! Congrats!" came from another.