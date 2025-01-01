Self-proclaimed psychic Nicolas Aujula, known for his claims of accurately predicting COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement, has revealed his predictions for 2025. While he foresees advancements and positive changes in some areas, he also warns of significant challenges, including a potential World War 3 (WW3).

Politics A major warning from Nicolas is the potential for World War 3, which he believes could begin in mid-2025. He foresees horrific acts of violence driven by nationalism and religion alongside environmental challenges like flooding and rising sea levels.

The year 2025 "is a year where there is a lack of compassion in the world, where we will see horrific acts of human evil and violence towards each other in the name of religion and nationalism,' the Daily Mirror quoted Nicolas as saying.

Entertainment In the world of celebrities, Nicolas predicts challenges for Katy Perry, foreseeing potential marriage issues in 2025. On the other hand, actress Cate Blanchett is expected to have a successful year, possibly winning several awards for her performances.

Economy The UK economy is predicted to experience slow growth, with rising inflation, farm closures, and companies shutting down or leaving the country.

Nicolas also foresees Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stepping down by the end of the year to be replaced by a woman. Across the Atlantic, Donald Trump is expected to have a successful year despite legal issues and negative press.

Science On the brighter side, Nicolas predicts progress in lab-grown organs, which could revolutionise healthcare. He also sees improved workplace equality, with greater wage transparency helping to create fairer salaries.

Royal Family Nicolas predicts a positive year for the Royal Family, with Prince William and Prince Harry reconciling after years of tension. He claims the brothers will meet face-to-face, and the press will widely cover the moment.