Valentine Week is a seven-day celebration of love and affection leading up to Valentine’s Day on February 14. Each day has a special meaning, allowing people to express love in different ways. Here’s the complete list, including the dates this year:
The week starts with Rose Day. Lovers exchange roses to express their feelings. Red roses symbolise love, yellow roses signify friendship, and pink roses show admiration.
This day is for confessing love and making proposals. Many choose this day to express their feelings to their crush or propose a lifetime commitment.
Chocolates are exchanged as a sweet gesture of love and care. Gifting chocolates signifies happiness, bonding and a promise of sweetness in the relationship.
People gift teddy bears as a symbol of warmth and affection. A teddy represents comfort, cuteness and the presence of love even in absence.
Couples make heartfelt promises to stay loyal, supportive and loving. It is about strengthening trust and commitment in relationships.
A warm hug expresses care, security, and deep emotional connection. Hugs help reduce stress and bring partners closer.
A kiss symbolises love, passion and trust. It is a special way to show intimacy and deep feelings for your partner.
The final day of the week, Valentine’s Day, is a celebration of love, romance and togetherness. Couples express their love through gifts, dates, and heartfelt messages.
If you’re single or unlucky in love, read on. Valentine Week is all about love, but the post-Valentine’s survival week is where things get real.
February 15, Slap Day, is for those who regret their choices. February 16, Kick Day, takes it up a notch. February 17, Perfume Day, is a reminder to smell good even if your love life stinks.
February 18, Flirt Day, lets singles test their luck again. On February 19, Confession Day, people spill their secrets (or admit their love for biryani). February 20, Missing Day, is when you miss your venomous ex.
Finally, February 21, Break-up Day, is for those who realise their Valentine’s date wasn’t “The One”. Better luck next year!
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.