2025 Valentine Week: Full list of days and their significance; read on even if you’re single

Valentine Week is a seven-day celebration of love and affection leading up to Valentine’s Day on February 14. Each day has a special meaning, allowing people to express love in different ways. Here’s the complete list, including the dates this year:

Rose Day (February 7) The week starts with Rose Day. Lovers exchange roses to express their feelings. Red roses symbolise love, yellow roses signify friendship, and pink roses show admiration.

Propose Day (February 8) This day is for confessing love and making proposals. Many choose this day to express their feelings to their crush or propose a lifetime commitment.

Chocolate Day (February 9) Chocolates are exchanged as a sweet gesture of love and care. Gifting chocolates signifies happiness, bonding and a promise of sweetness in the relationship.

Teddy Day (February 10) People gift teddy bears as a symbol of warmth and affection. A teddy represents comfort, cuteness and the presence of love even in absence.

Promise Day (February 11) Couples make heartfelt promises to stay loyal, supportive and loving. It is about strengthening trust and commitment in relationships.

Hug Day (February 12) A warm hug expresses care, security, and deep emotional connection. Hugs help reduce stress and bring partners closer.

Kiss Day (February 13) A kiss symbolises love, passion and trust. It is a special way to show intimacy and deep feelings for your partner.

Valentine’s Day (February 14) The final day of the week, Valentine’s Day, is a celebration of love, romance and togetherness. Couples express their love through gifts, dates, and heartfelt messages.

Valentine Week: What about singles? If you’re single or unlucky in love, read on. Valentine Week is all about love, but the post-Valentine’s survival week is where things get real.

February 15, Slap Day, is for those who regret their choices. February 16, Kick Day, takes it up a notch. February 17, Perfume Day, is a reminder to smell good even if your love life stinks.

February 18, Flirt Day, lets singles test their luck again. On February 19, Confession Day, people spill their secrets (or admit their love for biryani). February 20, Missing Day, is when you miss your venomous ex.

Finally, February 21, Break-up Day, is for those who realise their Valentine’s date wasn’t “The One”. Better luck next year!