20-year-old girl suffers physical abuse from father for wearing sleeveless shirts while he’s ‘half-naked all the time’

A 20-year-old Reddit user from a lower-middle-class Sikh family in India has shared about ongoing abuse by her father, a part-time Zomato delivery worker. The 49-year-old, who also earns from sales and rents, takes home ₹40,000 monthly.

The father regularly beats his daughter with belts, slaps, chokes and even uses a hammer for minor reasons. The daughter’s faults include wearing sleeveless clothes.

“Audacity of hitting me for sleeveless shirts when he’s half-naked all the time,” the daughter added.

“Irony? He’s always in his underwear at home. I’m so uncomfortable. He does stuff down there in front of everyone,” the Reddit user wrote.

“We’re so poor and also I depend on him for college fees, books and travel. I’m tired. My self-respect, my life, everything’s ruined,” she wrote.

The violence reportedly began in childhood. It continues despite public humiliation and interventions.

“It was always like this. When I was 5-6, I wanted to see one of his friends. I kept asking, so he hit me so hard my mouth bled. Another time, a guy gave me chocolate. He started hitting and slapping me on the road in front of everyone so hard I fell. He’d pick me up by my legs, hit me again, and I’d fall again—loop. People tried stopping him. He never listened,” the user added.

Her mother, married at 13 and a victim of similar abuse, now blames her for the beatings.

“She was 17 when she had me. Before I was born, he hit her too. Now she says it’s my fault he hits me,” the daughter wrote.

The family lives in a cramped one-room chawl, where the father’s inappropriate behaviour adds to her distress. Dependent on him for college expenses, the student feels trapped, hopeless and emotionally broken.

“There are a few people in my DMs saying to start OnlyFans, sell feet pictures, etc. Have some shame. You all are no less than monsters yourselves,” the young woman wrote.

Social media reaction Many social media users, however, came forward with positive pieces of advice.

“Best you can do is get a job away from home,” advised a Reddit user.

“Complete your education first. Try to get a job and move out ASAP. Once you are out and settled, get out your mom, too. That monster doesn't deserve you. You suffered a lot in life, but no more,” came from another.