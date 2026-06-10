21-year-old Indian techie leaves ‘dream’ Google job after 4 years, says ‘bittersweet’ goodbye in viral post

An Indian techie outgrew her "dream job" at Google at just 21, and decided to leap into the unknown. In a viral post, Aashna Doshi shared her journey from Google intern to full-time engineer, detailing the bittersweet reality of leaving the tech giant's legendary perks and brilliant minds.

In a “crazy and bittersweet” post, Aashna shared that she is leaving her dream job at Google after four years.

“4 years ago, working here was my DREAM. I was a 19-year-old girl when I first badged into a Google office- summer 2022, interning at YouTube Music in NYC,” she shared. “I didn’t fully believe I belonged there, but I remember feeling like this was the start of something special.”

Aashna said her second internship was in 2023 at Google, in Core Infrastructure and Access Management in San Francisco. “Then full-time, getting the dream job in NYC- working at the intersection of security infrastructure & AI.”

Also Read | Unemployed IIT graduate at crossroads; asks Internet for help

She shared that she learned to think at scale and to sit with genuinely hard problems. But most importantly, Aashna said, she got to do all of it alongside some of the smartest people she's ever met.

“People who became real friends pushed me to be better and raised my bar just by being in the same room,” she wrote.

“Somewhere between writing code, hoarding bananas from the micro-kitchen, trying every single flavour of protein bars, and having way too many cappuccinos,” Aashna said, “I grew a little — A little outside my dream. Not just as an engineer but as a person.”

“Google will always hold a special place in my heart,” Aashna concluded the post, saying that she will carry all of it with her — “The people, the problems, the growth (and yes, the free food).”

What's next for Aashna Doshi? Aashna Doshi did not share her plans for the future but said, “I’m scared, I’m excited, and I’m the most alive I’ve ever been. Stay tuned, the journey has just begun.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users praised Aashna for her bravery, noting that making a major career pivot away from a comfortable dream job takes immense courage.

“Time for a new era, so excited for what this next chapter holds for you!!” a user said. “Rooting for you always,” said another user.

“Brave people take brave steps,” a netizen commented.