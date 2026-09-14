23 WFH staff quit after billionaire John Morgan installs camera on laptop to monitor remote employees

Remote work may not be as easy as it seems when full-time monitoring camera tries to ensure focused work. Though it may often lead to an increase in output but an organization's need for ensure productivity interferes with a work from home (WFH) employee's right to privacy. American billionaire John Morgan revealed that 23 of his employees resigned quit after he began tracking their productivity through laptop cameras.

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The billionaire Orlando attorney, founder of America's largest personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, made a series of controversial remarks on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast on the need to track employee activity.

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Speaking to hosts of the podcast, Morgan said that that most people today shirk away from hard work. Morgan shared an anecdote on the podcast to prove his point. Suggesting that people want remote work because they want less supervision and accountability, the 70-year-old contented that nearly two dozen of his employees resigned within the first week when his personal injury firm created its work-from-home policy.

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Recalling the incident due to which he made such a big claim, he said, “Here’s what we’re going to do,” Morgan recalled saying on the podcast. “You can work from home, but guess what? We’re going to put a camera on your computer.”

Further recollecting his personal experience, he stated, “We won’t look at you,” he added, “You’ll be a pixel.” This made him arrive at the conclusion, “It’s not that they don’t want to work from home,” adding, “They don’t want to work.” He interpreted this incident as evidence that many employees seeking remote work want less accountability rather than just flexibility and did not want to offer the level of work expected of them.

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More about John Morgan Born on 31 March 1956, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Ramon Morgan and Patricia Morgan, he is the eldest of five children. John Morgan boasts a real time net worth of $1.5 billion and occupies 2656th rank in the list of richest people across the globe, according to Forbes. Morgan established the personal injury law firm in 1988, after his younger brother Tim was paralyzed in a diving accident as a teenage lifeguard at a Disney resort.

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His firm Morgan & Morgan has been involved in a number of popular legal cases, including the Daytona Beach Rollercoaster Incident, the Tampa Walgreens Sexual Harassment case,a twenty-two million dollar case against Healogics Inc., a major lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 2018, and a class action lawsuit against a data broker, Exactis, over a data breach.

Former prominent donor to the Democratic Party, he served as former President Bill Clinton's state finance chairman. Few months ago, he founded the centrist Common Ground Party.

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