23-year-old builds business with ₹35,000, turns it into ₹36 crore; netizens say, ‘hire me’

A 23-year-old entrepreneur's journey of building a startup business from his mother's basement into a multimillion-dollar exit is making waves on social media. The man has shared his success story on Reddit — which has evoked a plethora of likes and reactions.

The man, in a detailed post, exemplified how he built and sold a cannabis accessories eCommerce business for $4.2 million (roughly ₹ 36.6 crore) — all from his mother’s basement and a modest $400 ( ₹35,000) investment.

The founder, who launched the online retailer DankStop, explained how he bootstrapped the company and scaled it into a profitable venture. “I built online retailer DankStop in my mom’s basement with $400,” he wrote. “In 2020 I migrated all of our vendors to dropship, eliminated all overhead costs which brought us to profitability, and sold the business for $4.2M,” it added.

The post quickly attracted hundreds of comments from curious users eager to learn more. While a section of internet users wrote: “Hire me.”

Screengrab from the viral post.

When a social media user asked what the initial $400 was spent on, he replied: “The initial BigCommerce subscription (we later moved to Shopify), and some product samples.”

Another user inquired if he’s still working from the basement. He shared that life has taken a significant turn: “Luckily I am not in the basement lol. I've built a portfolio of vacation rental properties, settled down with a nice girl and a dog, and now run a software startup,” he replied.

His latest venture is a SaaS company called MyUmbrella AI, focused on warranty management for eCommerce merchants. “We build/maintain MVPs for clients and just recently launched a warranty management SaaS,” he said.

“We’re pretty uniquely positioned… as the only self-insured option that actually automates the entire process from sale to claim to resolution. We don’t take any commission or fees,” he added.