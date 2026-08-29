24 salary receipts a year better than 12? Indian expat in Australia explains benefits of fortnightly paychecks

An Indian man living in Australia shared the benefits of getting paid fortnightly is always better than receiving a salary once a month. Advocating for fortnightly or bi-weekly salaries, he said that this payment cycle has improved his financial management.

The man named Sarthak Dhingra shared his experience with Australia’s fortnightly pay cycle on social media. Text overlay of the Instagram video stated, “Fortnightly salary is better than Monthly salary”.

Reflecting how 24 salary receipts in year instead of 12 helped him manage his finances more effectively, he said, “I can never go back.” The video opens with Dhingra saying, “Random thought on a random day of the week. You know what happened today? Today my salary got credited. And I realised—I am in Australia, and my salary gets credited every 15 days. So I realised this thing: I can never go back to where you get a salary once a month. And I'll tell you the reason."

He refuted the assumption that one tends to spend more when salary gets credited twice a month. Instead, he argued that the increase in frequency of salary disbursement does the opposite — it improves financial management and encourages savings.

Acknowledging the benefits fortnightly salary payments, Dhingra can be heard saying, “Because I think a lot of people think that if your salary gets credited every 15 days—meaning you get paid—you tend to spend more. But I feel like I am able to manage my money properly. Like, I can save my money, I can invest somewhere, I can manage my expenses."

Dhingra further noted that the payment cycle may not be the same across every industry in Australia, but in most sectors fortnightly salaries are common in his experience. He added, “And yeah, maybe this doesn't happen across every sector, but mostly in Australia, it is like this—your salary gets credited bi-weekly. So I guess this is a very good thing."

Concluding the video, he elaborated the reason for his preference of fortnightly arrangements over monthly and said: “You get your salary 12 times a year. Instead of that, it gets doubled—it comes 24 times. And you can manage all your expenses and everything.”

What did social media say Sarthak Dhingra's post triggered a debate online as a user wrote, “Salary mahine mein ek baar aaye ya do baar, amount at the end is the same only right? On the contrary, monthly salary you learn to manage better.” A second user joked, “So they actually use HR and Accounts department.”

A third user remarked, “Management is the key.” A fourth user quipped, “Dihadi hi set kar lete hai…. Manager aur contractor, same toh hai.”