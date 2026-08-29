24 salary receipts a year better than 12? Indian expat in Australia explains benefits of fortnightly paychecks

An Indian man living in Australia shared the benefits of getting paid fortnightly is always better than receiving a salary once a month. Advocating for fortnightly or bi-weekly salaries, he said that this payment cycle has improved his financial management.

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The man named Sarthak Dhingra shared his experience with Australia’s fortnightly pay cycle on social media. Text overlay of the Instagram video stated, “Fortnightly salary is better than Monthly salary”.

Reflecting how 24 salary receipts in year instead of 12 helped him manage his finances more effectively, he said, “I can never go back.” The video opens with Dhingra saying, “Random thought on a random day of the week. You know what happened today? Today my salary got credited. And I realised—I am in Australia, and my salary gets credited every 15 days. So I realised this thing: I can never go back to where you get a salary once a month. And I'll tell you the reason."

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He refuted the assumption that one tends to spend more when salary gets credited twice a month. Instead, he argued that the increase in frequency of salary disbursement does the opposite — it improves financial management and encourages savings.

Acknowledging the benefits fortnightly salary payments, Dhingra can be heard saying, “Because I think a lot of people think that if your salary gets credited every 15 days—meaning you get paid—you tend to spend more. But I feel like I am able to manage my money properly. Like, I can save my money, I can invest somewhere, I can manage my expenses."

Dhingra further noted that the payment cycle may not be the same across every industry in Australia, but in most sectors fortnightly salaries are common in his experience. He added, “And yeah, maybe this doesn't happen across every sector, but mostly in Australia, it is like this—your salary gets credited bi-weekly. So I guess this is a very good thing."

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Concluding the video, he elaborated the reason for his preference of fortnightly arrangements over monthly and said: “You get your salary 12 times a year. Instead of that, it gets doubled—it comes 24 times. And you can manage all your expenses and everything.”

What did social media say Sarthak Dhingra's post triggered a debate online as a user wrote, “Salary mahine mein ek baar aaye ya do baar, amount at the end is the same only right? On the contrary, monthly salary you learn to manage better.” A second user joked, “So they actually use HR and Accounts department.”

A third user remarked, “Management is the key.” A fourth user quipped, “Dihadi hi set kar lete hai…. Manager aur contractor, same toh hai.”

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Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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