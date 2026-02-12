‘24-carat gold biscuit or chocolate?': Viral video from Saudi wedding leaves internet guessing

A wedding video doing the rounds on social media has sparked curiosity, disbelief and plenty of debate — all over what appeared to be 24-carat gold biscuits being handed out as wedding gifts.

The 33-second clip, widely shared on social media platforms, shows a group of well-dressed men seated at a wedding ceremony, as another man walks around carrying a box filled with gleaming yellow bars. According to claims circulating with the video, the gifts were presented by the bride’s brother to members of the groom’s family — a gesture that many viewers instantly labelled “royal” while others dismissed it as pure showmanship.

The video is reportedly from Saudi Arabia and quickly drew attention because of how different it seemed from familiar wedding traditions. In India, it is common for the bride’s family to gift clothes or jewellery, but the idea of distributing gold biscuits — especially to multiple guests — felt extravagant enough to trigger scepticism.

The clip was shared on X by the handle X user @Rainmaker1973 with the caption: “At a wedding in Saudi Arabia, the bride's brother gifts 24-carat gold biscuits to the groom's family.”

The 33-second video clocked over 370,000 views within hours, with thousands reacting in the comments. While some viewers took the claim at face value, others pointed out that what looked like gold bars were likely not gold at all.

As it turns out, the truth is far less shocking — and far more delicious.

Several users clarified that the so-called “gold biscuits” were actually luxury chocolates wrapped in gold foil, designed to resemble gold bars. These chocolates are often associated with high-end gifting in parts of the Middle East and are commonly exchanged at weddings and celebrations.

A user wrote, “Bro those aren't 24K gold biscuits, they're Patchi luxury chocolates wrapped in edible gold foil. That uncle wasn't stealing wealth—he was just securing his sugar rush before the Saudi coffee hits. Respect the commitment tho, man went full triple dip mode. Classic wedding flex, not quite Fort Knox level but still elite.”

Another user wrote, “Its chocolate wrapped in gold color wrapper. The whole box is worth less than $50. Nothing to do with original gold.”

Many online identified the treats as products from Patchi, a premium chocolate brand known for its gold-wrapped confections that are frequently mistaken for real gold by first-time viewers.