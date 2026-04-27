₹24K for lake view in average room, techie reveals Bengaluru rental reality: ‘Not worth it’

Rental woes continue to trouble many across India, especially in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. A 24-year-old software developer has left the internet divided over her monthly rent. She revealed that she lives in one room of a fully-furnished 3-BHK (Bedroom, Hall, and Kitchen) in Bengaluru, paying a monthly rent of ₹24,000.

Bengaluru room with lake view at ₹ 24,000 Describing her single-occupancy room as “average”, she shared why the rent was worth it. She gave a glimpse of her room overlooking a “lake” and a “cherry blossom” tree. Although the room comes with a washroom and balcony, some netizens said it wasn't worth it.

“I pay ₹24,000 for one average size room in Bangalore. But then there are these times when I find it so worth it,” user Isha Arora said in an Instagram reel.

She went on to give a tour of her room. “The room itself is pretty average,” she said while pointing towards a window. She showed her view, adding, “But if you look at the other side of the bed, this is what I wake up to every single morning.”

She showed a tree in full bloom, bearing pink flowers.

“These cherry blossoms are just so beautiful.”

The young professional also took viewers to her balcony. “The other side of my bed is the gorgeous, gorgeous lake. So so pretty. You get that.”

“Grateful,” a caption on her video reads.

Sharing the video, the user further questioned netizens: “Worth it?? 24k rent in Bangalore!”

Take a look at her room

Netizens debate Responding to her video, many agreed with the techie.

Among them, a user wrote in the comments, “Girl this is just wow.” “Worth it, sis. In Gurgaon people are paying 30k just to look at another building that looks exactly like theirs,” reasoned another.

A different user said, “You’re god’s favourite child (crying emoji) wdym you can find a room this pretty in Bangalore.”

However, a section of people on the internet didn't find the rent justified.

Someone commented, “Paying 24 k for a 10 k room. Landlords love northie tenants for this reason (sic).”

“What do you do when cherry blossoms ain't in season.. You wake to dry leaves.. Thank God for the lake, (sic)” added another.

One more said, “24 k for a room!! Ouch... I am sure u can get similar views elsewhere.”

Yet another said, “The pink flowers in Bengaluru are actually Tabebuia rosea, not true Japanese cherry blossoms (Sakura).”

Neither agreeing or disagreeing, a user pointed in a comment, “Wow 24k. The view is priceless but that's a lot of rent.”

Arora also clarified in the comments. She added, “For context. I pay this for a room in a 3BHK which is also fully furnished.” While her rent share is ₹24,000, she claimed that the total rent for the flat is ₹70,000.