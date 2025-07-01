₹25L job offer comes with '100-hour workweeks'; CEO also says: 'Don't come with lots of trauma'

A tech CEO has become the target of widespread online ridicule after posting a controversial job advert on LinkedIn, which many have described as “unrealistic, elitist and exploitative”. The listing, aimed at attracting highly committed creatives to join his AI-powered advertising company, quickly made its way to the popular subreddit “Linked Lunatics”, where users did not hold back their criticism.

A Role That Asks Too Much The job advert sought “top 1% Founding Creatives” to help improve the firm’s AI ad-making platform. However, the expectations outlined in the post shocked many. Applicants were expected to commit to a seven-day workweek, with the CEO noting that while it wouldn’t “always” involve 100-hour weeks, candidates should be prepared for it when needed.

The role demanded end-to-end involvement—from strategy and editing to any other creative task required—leading many to label the expectations as extreme and unsustainable.

Strange Criteria Spark Backlash Beyond the workload, the CEO listed unusual preferences for candidates, sparking further outrage. Ideal applicants, he said, would have over 10,000 hours of experience in content creation or curation, with a strong sense for viral trends and good taste. Surprisingly, he also suggested that those who “do not come from money” or have “lots of trauma/chip on the shoulder energy” would be a better fit.

Adding to the controversy, he noted that being “neurodivergent” was seen as a positive—something many online took offence to, accusing him of romanticising hardship or targeting vulnerable individuals for a high-stress role.

‘Ideal Backgrounds’ The CEO outlined five types of candidates he was looking for: dropshippers with a strong instinct for viral ads, creative freelancers with impressive portfolios, content creators with large followings, multi-skilled creatives juggling several agency roles, and former startup founders still driven to build something big.

Despite the demanding nature of the job, the salary offered ranged between $100,000 and $250,000) along with company equity. However, critics were quick to calculate the hourly pay - estimating it at just $19 to $48 per hour based on the workload. Many argued this was far too low for a role that effectively required round-the-clock availability and high-end creative output.

'Wouldn’t Recommend to My Worst Enemy'

After the listing went viral, Reddit users were quick to mock the CEO’s tone and expectations. One joked that they “wouldn’t even recommend the job to their worst enemy.” Another slammed the post’s reference to neurodivergence, accusing the company of attempting to exploit individuals under the guise of creativity.