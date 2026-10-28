₹2.5 lakh monthly salary in Qatar to a new life in Mysuru: Why this Indian man quit his high-paying job

Many Indians move abroad in search of higher salaries and career opportunities. However, some eventually choose to return to India and reassess their priorities. Aditya Singh is one such professional who quit his job at an airline in Qatar, where he earned ₹2.5 lakh a month, and settled in Mysuru, Karnataka.

In a video shared on Instagram, Singh reflected on his decision to leave the high-paying job three years ago, describing how his life has changed since returning to India. Now married and working as a Transformation Coach, according to his Instagram profile, Singh said he appreciates the freedom and quality of life he has found in Mysuru, even as he continues to face professional challenges.

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Why did Aditya Singh quit his ₹ 2.5 lakh-a-month job in Qatar? Leaving a job that pays ₹2.5 lakh a month can mean giving up a substantial source of income and financial security. For Singh, the decision also meant going against the expectations of his family.

Recalling his move, he said, “I was getting paid ₹2.5 lakh a month three years ago, and I decided to quit my job and come back to India."

Explaining his professional background and his family's reaction, Singh added, “I was working in one of the best airlines in Qatar, and my family was not very happy with this decision.”

His decision marked a shift away from a well-paying overseas job towards a different life in India. Three years later, Singh says he is grateful for the choice, although he acknowledges that his professional journey has not been without difficulties.

Why did he choose to settle in Mysuru? After returning to India, Singh settled in Mysuru, Karnataka. He has since got married and says he values the city's cleanliness and quality of life.

Reflecting on the changes in his personal life, he said, “But three years later, when I look at my life right now, I have got married and settled in one of the best cities in India, which I feel is Mysore, one of the cleanest cities. The quality of living is amazing.”

For Singh, settling in Mysuru has been part of a broader change in how he views his life. His account centres on the freedom to live in his hometown and the personal satisfaction he associates with that choice, rather than on salary alone.

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‘There’s a lot of freedom’: Aditya Singh on life after quitting his Qatar job Leaving a high-paying job does not necessarily mean an easier professional life. Singh acknowledged that he continues to encounter challenges at work, even though he appreciates his current lifestyle.

Reflecting on his decision, he said, “So, I took the risk, although at that time, not a lot of people appreciated my decision. But right now, when I look at my life, of course, it’s not easy. It’s not that I’m living a very comfortable life. There are challenges when it comes to work, but I am living life in my town. There are days when I have to wake up late, there’s a lot of freedom when you do it willingly. So, for this life, I am grateful.”

His account presents a more nuanced picture than a simple move from a high-paying job to a comfortable life. While Singh values the flexibility and personal freedom he associates with his decision, he has also acknowledged that work remains challenging.

Social media users react to his decision Singh's account of leaving his job in Qatar and returning to India prompted supportive responses from social media users, with several relating to his emphasis on personal freedom and the ability to choose how they live.

One user commented, "Living life in your own terms is a blessing - enjoy it - trying to gauge life with external benchmarks has never resulted in peace. You are on a path to peace and not temporary happiness- god bless you."

Another user drew parallels with their own experience working at sea, writing, "I can relate to what you are saying the freedom to be home the freedom to go out anywhere the freedom to be with people whom you want to be with the freedom of work and choosing your life instead of caged I can relate too I work on ship," another user commented.

A third user, who identified themselves as a former Qatar Airways crew member, reflected on the experience of working in the aviation industry.