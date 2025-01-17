A technical malfunction at Hyderabad's Numaish exhibition left riders upside down for 25 minutes. The joyride turned into a nightmare, with emergency services and bystanders rushing to assist the trapped thrill-seekers.

In a terrifying incident, thrill-seekers out for a joyride at an amusement ride were trapped upside down for a harrowing 25 minutes. The nightmare unfolded on January 16 at Hyderabad's Numaish exhibition when a technical glitch caused the ride to malfunction, suspending the riders in mid-air, reported The Siasat Daily. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What was meant to be an exhilarating experience turned into a nerve-wracking ordeal, with onlookers and emergency services scrambling to bring the situation under control.

“The amusement ride got stuck upside down during a trial run due to battery issues. Technicians on-site quickly replaced the battery, restoring the ride’s functionality," Siasat Daily quoted an official from the exhibition society as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media, while many called the incident their “worst nightmare".

Surender Reddy, secretary of the Numaish Exhibition Society, told Deccan Herald that a battery issue led to the ride stopping unexpectedly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reddy, however, dismissed reports that passengers were stuck upside down for 25 minutes. He said that the issue was resolved in less than five minutes and the ride resumed without further glitches.

Here's how netizens reacted: “Authorities, owners and others involved in approving the working condition of this ride and have validated its conditions should also be given a ride randomly so as to have confidence that the work is done properly," a user said.

“I avoid going for such rides in India. Safety standards are very low," another user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Very dangerous. Putting someone upside down for 25mins could cause serious medical conditions. What are the authorities doing. I am sure there were no checks from their side," said a user.