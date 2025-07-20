'We’re still in shock and heartbroken': 25-year-old woman suddenly collapses at work, dies - Here's what happened

Twenty-five-year-old Samantha Kimene from Ireland's Tipperary died last weekend in Spain's Tenerife weeks after collapsing at work, reported People.com on Sunday, quoting the Irish Mirror.

The report added that Kimene had collapsed at work three weeks ago and was taken to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with leukaemia and COVID-19.

Her uncle Arturs Kimens, with whom she was living at the time, said that Kimene had begun treatment, but it was "too late."

"She got the diagnosis too late. What happened was, they were just trying to do the treatment for her, and it was unsuccessful because her body couldn't take it," he told the Irish Mirror.

"She had COVID as well and the virus, or whatever it was, spread through her organs and just... she passed away, unfortunately," he added.

Arturs also stated that Kimene's mother – Inese, and he were in Tenerife to make arrangements to repatriate her to Ireland.

Kimene has had a chance to meet some of the friends his niece made in her new home while they were on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

"All the people here that I met, that she was working with, they're in absolute devastation. They're devastated that she’s gone, they can’t believe it," Arturs Kimens said.

He added, "And she meant everything to me. I loved her very much and I’m going to miss her."

GoFundMe fundraiser: He even had set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Kimene's family. "Please help us raise the funds to bring [her] body back to Ireland, back home for [the] funeral," he wrote.

Until Saturday, the GoFundMe has raised more than $25,000.

Paying tribute to Kimene, her employer, Paddy O'Kelly's Irish bar in Tenerife, posted a photo of the 25-year-old posing on a balcony in a black dress on Instagram.

They wrote, "It’s with a heavy heart that our colleague and friend, Sam, has sadly passed away. She was a valued part of our team and will be deeply missed."

"A beautiful and kind human with the biggest smile," the message continued. "We’re still in shock and heartbroken 💔. Please keep her family in your thoughts during this difficult time."

Paddy O'Kelly's directed people to her uncle's GoFundMe and also said the pub would be organizing a fundraiser of its own, added the People.com.