25 years in the US, now back in India — NRI couple reveals a shocking ‘deal breaker’ for many

A post by an Indian-origin professional has set off a wide-ranging discussion online after he described what it has been like to move back to India after spending 25 years in the United States.

Naresh, who recently returned with his wife as they approach retirement, wrote on X that several of their friends in the US are also weighing the idea of relocating to India for their later years. Many of them, he said, are financially comfortable and eager to reconnect with their roots — yet unsure about what day-to-day life in India would look like after decades abroad.

Although he noted that “there are so many positives” to settling in India, Naresh pointed out that one particular “deal breaker” consistently surfaces in conversations with potential returnees. He did not spell it out immediately, but stressed that this single factor alone is enough to make several NRIs reconsider moving back.

“As we are approaching retirement age, some US friends are asking how life in India really is,” he wrote. “Just think about it — NRIs with $$ ready to contribute to the Indian economy, but not coming back because of this one issue. We need to fix it on a war footing.”

His post quickly gained traction. By the latest update, it had crossed 7.6 lakh views and drawn hundreds of comments, most of them echoing Naresh’s concerns.

As the conversation picked up, users began sharing their own perspectives on the challenges of retiring in India — from infrastructure limitations to the pressures of life in rapidly growing cities — and the factors that influence an NRI’s decision to return home.

One user argued, “We are 1.5 billion people. That naturally means crowds and traffic. Even China has them.”

Naresh responded, “It’s the chaos of Indian traffic that is frustrating. People cutting left, right, honking etc. I can handle Chicago traffic jams where everyone maintains lane discipline and there is order.”

Another commenter questioned why NRIs would want to return after decades abroad: “Retirement is not great in India in terms of infrastructure. Traffic is just one thing. They must have built strong social circles there — why leave all that now?”

To this, Naresh replied, “Ageing, parents, affordable healthcare, and support of a cook, driver and maid.”