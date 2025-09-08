25-year-old earns net worth of ₹1 crore, thanks to artificial intelligence, wonders, ‘Am I mentally sound?’

A 25-year-old Reddit user shared his journey of reaching a net worth of ₹1 crore. As a child, he dreamed of becoming a crorepati by 18, but life kept shifting his goals.

At 21, he realised it might take until 40. Things changed when he started freelancing and got into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) at 22.

By 23, he bagged a big US contract, and by 25, he crossed ₹1 crore. His portfolio includes ₹49 lakh in mutual funds, ₹46 lakh in US stocks, ₹5 lakh in crypto and ₹25,000 in gold.

He owns no property or vehicles, lives in a rented flat, takes one local and one international trip a year and works over 60 hours weekly as an AI engineer.

“When it happened, I just stepped out for a smoke. Nothing in life changed—except me looking toward the next milestone. Am I mentally sound?” he asked on Reddit.

Reactions to the 25-year-old hitting a ₹1 crore net worth were mixed but supportive. Many congratulated him, with some urging him to quit smoking and invest in his health.

A few recommended Allen Carr’s The Easy Way to Stop Smoking to help him stop his addiction.

“Some ppl loathe it and some swear by it. I listened to the audiobook and it worked for me,” one user wrote.

“Best advice on here, hoping to cut down completely like I did with alcohol :) Thank you, Sir!,” the OP replied to the suggestion to quit smoking.

Others debated his views on assets, warning that cars and bikes depreciate in value.

“Please stop considering cars and bikes as assets. They are liabilities which depreciate in value,” one user wrote.

Some argued depreciation can still be useful for tax benefits while others said such purchases should not be treated as investments.

60-hour workweeks A few noted that his 60-hour workweeks might explain his smoking habit.

“He works like 60 hours. Pretty sure ik why he smokes,” came from one user.

“Sometimes don't think about the profit a thing will provide. Think about how you can enjoy your life cause at the end you are earning money to enjoy life. And, since you are happy and less stressed, it turns out to be an asset,” a user commented on buying bikes and cars.

“Yes I love cars. But, honestly, I cannot buy a car to drive on these roads. Pay humongous taxes on both the car AND the road. My plan is to move to Dubai in 1-2 years. I use Uber/Rapido frequently here and it does the job for getting from point A to point B,” the OP replied on buying cars.