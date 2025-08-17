25-year-old woman quits after drunk boss hurls insults for being ‘5 minutes’ late: ‘Almost threw wine on me'

A 25-year-old woman’s resignation due to her female Boss’s “shitty” behaviour has once again sparked chatter on social media about toxic work culture. The woman shared how being five minutes late triggered the drunk VP of Marketing, who almost threw wine at her.

“Boss cussed at me at a conference and almost threw her wine at me, so I quit on the spot,” a Reddit user claimed.

The 25-year-old added that she had joined the startup in April after being laid off from her previous company.

She slammed the “micromanaging” behaviour of her boss and wrote: “She came to the booth super drunk and started yelling at me and cussing me out for that. She literally told me to f** off and stop being so lazy, among other insults. I yelled back at her and said, ‘don’t you ever f**king talk to me like that,’ which she replied, ‘I will not let someone as young and junior as you talk back to me,’ along with other insults. So I said, ‘ok, then I quit’,” the employee continued.

Here’s how social media users reacted: One individual suggested, “I think you wasted a good opportunity of having your boss fired while you retained your job. She came drunk and almost assaulted you. In this situation, I remain calm and call HR or her boss. And let them handle it.” The OP responded, “Oh, I already contacted HR. My mom is an employment lawyer and is filing a lawsuit. She was yelling at me in front of everyone multiple times, and I was just not going to deal with that any longer.”

Another remarked, “Do you have any evidence that this happened? Witnesses, recording? Or just your word against hers? HR tends to take the manager's side unless you have solid proof.” The OP shared, “Yeah, exactly. It was just me and her. That is why I’m quitting and just suing her. She already has one lawsuit against her, so the company will likely just settle with me because they don’t want to go through all that.”

A third posted, “I've worked only at startups for the past 15 years. None are like what you described. The complete opposite, in fact.” A fourth wrote, “When you say ‘boss’, do you mean the company's owner? Or some 'manager' person? We need to clear this up first before we can discuss.” The employee said, “She’s VP of Marketing.”