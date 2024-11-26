26/11 Mumbai terror attack anniversary: Anand Mahindra says, ‘We will not forget’; VVS Laxman, Akshay Kumar pay tributes

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated26 Nov 2024, 01:32 PM IST
26/11 Mumbai terror attack anniversary: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Chairman Anand Mahindra, Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Governor CP Radhakrishnan, and President Droupadi Murmu, among others, paid tributes to martyrs on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack.

Posting on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahindra shared a photo of police officers and government officials killed while fighting terrorists during the brutal attack on India's financial capital in 2008. He captioned: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” —George Santayana. We will not forget. #MumbaiTerrorAttack (sic).”

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also shared the same collage photo of those who sacrificed themselves for the city's safety. “16 years since the tragic day- 26/11. Humbly bow down in gratitude to these brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in protecting the motherland (sic).”

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also remembered the martyrs. “Remembering the innocent victims and these bravehearts of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack who laid down their lives 14 years ago on 26/11. #NeverForget (sic).”

Tributes Pour In From the Governor, CM, President

Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan and CM Shinde paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the Police Commissioner's Office in South Mumbai, according to a PTI report. 

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also paid tributes at the memorial, where family members of the policemen and senior police officials also gathered.

As many as 166 people died, and more than 300 were injured after 10 armed militants from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) launched simultaneous attacks across Mumbai on November 26, 2008. They entered the city from the Arabian Sea. They coordinated attacks across multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House.

The attacks prompted global condemnation and led to significant changes in India's counter-terrorism measures.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 01:32 PM IST
      Popular in News

