She left her ₹60 lakh job and now earns over ₹1 crore at just 28

At 28, Cassidy O’Hagan is living the kind of life most people only scroll past on Instagram. Winters in Aspen, summers in the Hamptons, and sun-soaked getaways to Dubai, the Maldives, India, and Puerto Rico — all aboard a private jet. The best part? She’s not a celebrity, influencer, or heiress. She’s a nanny. O’Hagan works for a billionaire family, and her job comes with perks that make most corporate benefits look modest. As reported by Business Insider, she enjoys a 401K, healthcare, paid time off, meals prepared by a private chef, and even her own “nanny wardrobe.”

Advertisement

“My orthopedic medical sales job could never compete,” she admits.

From sales desk to billionaire homes Back in 2019, at just 22, O’Hagan was studying for the MCAT and looking to make extra money when she landed her first job caring for the children of a wealthy family. “I realised very quickly after moving in that I had stepped into this completely different world,” she recalls.

Still, she had corporate ambitions. In 2021, she moved to New York to work in medical sales, earning $65,000 a year (around ₹60 lakh). But the glamour faded fast. Burnt out and uninspired, she decided to walk away.

“I realised that I had walked away from work that actually aligned with who I was,” she says, describing herself as “someone who's very nurturing and personable and intuitive and service based.”

Advertisement

That decision changed her life — and her bank balance. Within four years, she more than doubled her income. Though bound by a non-disclosure agreement, O’Hagan confirmed she now earns between $150,000 and $250,000 — even at the low end, more than ₹1.3 crore annually.

The world’s wealthy class is booming. In 2000, Forbes counted 322 billionaires; today, there are over 3,000. And according to UBS, the number of people with $1–5 million in assets has quadrupled in the last 25 years, now totalling 52 million.

As fortunes rise, so does demand for the staff who keep this luxury lifestyle running — from nannies and chefs to yacht crews and personal assistants.

Gen Z is ditching the corporate ladder Cassidy’s story mirrors a growing Gen Z movement — a generation increasingly sceptical of the corporate grind. A 2025 Deloitte survey found that only 6% of Gen Z workers aspire to leadership roles, with many practising what’s called “conscious unbossing” — avoiding promotions to protect their work-life balance.

Advertisement

Yet, paradoxically, Gen Z’s financial goals are sky-high. A recent Empower survey revealed that they consider $600,000 a year the mark of financial success — nearly six times what Baby Boomers thought sufficient.