29 flights at 7 months? Baby goes viral after Southwest pilot parents share record in welcome address | Watch video

A Southwest Airlines pilot's welcome address is doing the rounds on social media after he shared that his 7-month-old baby was taking his 29th flight. This was not all; it was the first time the infant was onboard a flight while his father took charge of the controls.

“29 flights at 7 months old, but this one was a first! Baby Noah finally got to fly with Dad at the controls, and we can report that he was on his best behaviour,” Southwest Airlines captioned the video it posted on Instagram. The post has garnered over 67 lakh views, 5.65 lakh likes and several comments.

Also Read | Swatantra Bhardwaj Arrest Explained: How A Viral Podcast Led To His Arrest

The video opens with the pilot saying, “My name is Sean, and I'm your first officer on today's flight from Denver to Vegas and in my arms is my son Noah,” in his greeting address.

Further revealing the record number of flights that a 7-month-old baby took in the last few months of his life, he stated, “He's seven months old and today is his 29th flight, if you can believe it. Now, that's not even the cool part. The cool part, at least for me, is that it's the first time that he's been on the plane while his dad is the pilot.”

In a sarcastic tone, the pilot continued, “So we had a pep talk earlier. We said, hey, buddy, there's a lot of people paying a lot of money to go to Vegas. You got to be on your best behavior. And he promised he would do his best….This is the love airline, this is the family airline, and this is the fun airline (sic).”

Sean then motioned towards his wife, Hannah, who is also a Southwest Airlines pilot, revealing that their baby will be in the back with his wife on the way to Vegas.

What did social media say? Several social media users reacted to the post. A user stated, “I'd feel safe flying with him! He has his whole family aboard!” Another user remarked, “This baby has flown more than most people in their entire lives.”