29 flights at 7 months? Baby goes viral after Southwest pilot parents share record in welcome address | Watch video

A Southwest Airlines pilot's welcome address is doing the rounds on social media after he shared that his 7-month-old baby was taking his 29th flight. This was not all; it was the first time the infant was onboard a flight while his father took charge of the controls.

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“29 flights at 7 months old, but this one was a first! Baby Noah finally got to fly with Dad at the controls, and we can report that he was on his best behaviour,” Southwest Airlines captioned the video it posted on Instagram. The post has garnered over 67 lakh views, 5.65 lakh likes and several comments.

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The video opens with the pilot saying, “My name is Sean, and I'm your first officer on today's flight from Denver to Vegas and in my arms is my son Noah,” in his greeting address.

Further revealing the record number of flights that a 7-month-old baby took in the last few months of his life, he stated, “He's seven months old and today is his 29th flight, if you can believe it. Now, that's not even the cool part. The cool part, at least for me, is that it's the first time that he's been on the plane while his dad is the pilot.”

In a sarcastic tone, the pilot continued, “So we had a pep talk earlier. We said, hey, buddy, there's a lot of people paying a lot of money to go to Vegas. You got to be on your best behavior. And he promised he would do his best….This is the love airline, this is the family airline, and this is the fun airline (sic).”

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Sean then motioned towards his wife, Hannah, who is also a Southwest Airlines pilot, revealing that their baby will be in the back with his wife on the way to Vegas.

What did social media say? Several social media users reacted to the post. A user stated, “I'd feel safe flying with him! He has his whole family aboard!” Another user remarked, “This baby has flown more than most people in their entire lives.”

A third comment read, “7 months and 29 flights already!! By 12 months he will be a Life time member.” A fourth user joked, “He’s already taking classes to being a pilot.” A fifth user quipped, “That boy will have his pilot licence by the time he is 7. He lives in the skies now!” A sixth user wrote, “7 months old with 7 years of flying experience.”

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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