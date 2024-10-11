3 employees resign in one day: Manager says he had to miss his kids’ band recital; rant email goes viral

A manager reacted strongly to three resignations, blaming them for negatively affecting team morale. He announced a new policy extending notice periods and increasing overtime for remaining staff to train replacements.

Published11 Oct 2024, 02:26 PM IST
The manager also imposed a salary deductions for departing employees.
After three employees of a firm resigned for “better opportunity” in a day, the manager had a full-blown outburst. In a 'Threads' post, the manager's email launching a rant and asking employees to “plan these things out” went viral online.

The initial response of the manager who was agitated because some employees (including himself) “have lives outside of the job and children”, was to extend the notice period from two weeks to three months and impose a salary deduction.

Claiming that the company already pays “fair wages”, the employees who resigned are affecting “team member’s quality of life”.

Therefore, to help employees like himself, the manager said the employees would now be required to train their replacements and work an additional 30 hours of overtime per week until the new hires were onboarded and fully trained.

Check full email here:

Hello all, Happy Wednesday,

I'm not so happy this morning.

Yesterday three of you submitted your two weeks notice, all 3 of you claimed it was because of a “better opportunity” not even thinking about the fact that some of your coworkers have lives outside of this job and CHILDREN.

Your “better opportunity” (doubtful, we pay you all fair wages) are really worth affecting your team member’s quality of life? I myself have children and instead of being at their band recital this week, I will have to be sitting at work posting job offers on Indeed instead. This is outrageous. You all need to speak amongst yourselves and plan these things out, so you don't leave the company high and dry all at once. The lack of consideration from employees I previously had a different impression of is astounding.

The new rule in our employee handbook will be updated to now requiring a 3 months notice, since that’s how long it took to train you. You will give months notice and train your replacement in the mean time, and your 3 months notice will serve as your consent for your basic pay to be lowered by $6/ hour. Since you will be leaving your deduction in pay should be no Issue. That's how this works from now on. You can thank your insubordinates for this. You can also thank them for extra 300 hours of overtime per week you will be assigned to until I find new hires and they are fully trained.

 

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 02:26 PM IST
3 employees resign in one day: Manager says he had to miss his kids' band recital; rant email goes viral

