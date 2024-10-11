A manager reacted strongly to three resignations, blaming them for negatively affecting team morale. He announced a new policy extending notice periods and increasing overtime for remaining staff to train replacements.

After three employees of a firm resigned for "better opportunity" in a day, the manager had a full-blown outburst. In a 'Threads' post, the manager's email launching a rant and asking employees to "plan these things out" went viral online.

The initial response of the manager who was agitated because some employees (including himself) "have lives outside of the job and children", was to extend the notice period from two weeks to three months and impose a salary deduction.

Claiming that the company already pays "fair wages", the employees who resigned are affecting "team member's quality of life".

Therefore, to help employees like himself, the manager said the employees would now be required to train their replacements and work an additional 30 hours of overtime per week until the new hires were onboarded and fully trained.

Check full email here: Hello all, Happy Wednesday,

I'm not so happy this morning.

Yesterday three of you submitted your two weeks notice, all 3 of you claimed it was because of a "better opportunity" not even thinking about the fact that some of your coworkers have lives outside of this job and CHILDREN.

Your “better opportunity" (doubtful, we pay you all fair wages) are really worth affecting your team member’s quality of life? I myself have children and instead of being at their band recital this week, I will have to be sitting at work posting job offers on Indeed instead. This is outrageous. You all need to speak amongst yourselves and plan these things out, so you don't leave the company high and dry all at once. The lack of consideration from employees I previously had a different impression of is astounding.